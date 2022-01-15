PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.16

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.16 and traded as high as C$14.71. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$14.68, with a volume of 520,009 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSK shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.11.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 34.95.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.