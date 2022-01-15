Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.78

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.78 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 221.60 ($3.01). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 226.60 ($3.08), with a volume of 934,059 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.36.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.