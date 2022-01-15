Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.49

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.49 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.80 ($0.13). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,241,022 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £25.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

