Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) versus Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Financial Comparison

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Alpine Immune Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.59%. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.12%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Alpine Immune Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $90,000.00 6,737.58 -$47.25 million ($2.10) -11.03 Alpine Immune Sciences $9.34 million 32.57 -$27.94 million ($1.73) -6.02

Alpine Immune Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Immune Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) N/A -39.12% -30.85% Alpine Immune Sciences -169.03% -58.85% -24.88%

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

