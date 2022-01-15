IDT (NYSE:IDT) vs. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Critical Contrast

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A IDT 5.81% 28.36% 8.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and IDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A IDT $1.45 billion 0.72 $96.47 million $3.26 12.46

IDT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of IDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDT beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony. The Traditional Communications segment offers includes mobile top-up, BOSS revolution calling, and carrier services as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

