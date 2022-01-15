Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 315

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 295 ($4.00) to GBX 315 ($4.28) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

GKP has been the subject of several other reports. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.00) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.65) to GBX 215 ($2.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

GKP opened at GBX 212 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.11 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 126.30 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 224.50 ($3.05). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.