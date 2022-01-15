AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 4,825.0% in December

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 4,825.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $75,020.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter.

ACV stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

