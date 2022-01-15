Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 3,656.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CTEC opened at $16.09 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
