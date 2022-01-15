Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 3,656.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CTEC opened at $16.09 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTEC. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

