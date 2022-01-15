Lazard Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lazard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE LAZ opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. Lazard has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 42.63%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

