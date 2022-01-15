Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $307.31

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.31 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 317 ($4.30). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.21), with a volume of 505 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 307.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.51.

About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

