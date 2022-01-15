Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,048.50 ($41.38).

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,346 ($18.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £530.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,286 ($17.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,470 ($47.10). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,899.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,296.32.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($36.20) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($135,757.43).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

