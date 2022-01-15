Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).
Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,394 ($18.92) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,366.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,362.68.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
