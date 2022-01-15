Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,394 ($18.92) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,366.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,362.68.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.15), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($990,599.58). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.27), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,609,139.57).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.