Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,485,000 after acquiring an additional 146,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

