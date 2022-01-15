Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 250

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 250 ($3.39) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 225 ($3.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. decreased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 180 ($2.44) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.15) to GBX 235 ($3.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 230 ($3.12).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 193.10 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.89. The company has a market cap of £960.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211 ($2.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($248,109.00).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

