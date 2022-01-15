Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Issued By B. Riley

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

