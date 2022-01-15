Berry Global Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BERY. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $72.55 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

