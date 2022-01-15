Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 1,100 at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,050 ($14.25) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.61) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.46) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.39) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.23).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.72) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.77). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,384.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,416.41. The stock has a market cap of £13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

