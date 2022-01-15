Oddo Bhf Reiterates €767.00 Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €657.44 ($747.10).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €791.00 ($898.86) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($676.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of €861.40 and a 200-day moving average of €863.38.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

