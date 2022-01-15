BP (LON:BP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 401 ($5.44) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BP. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 404 ($5.48) in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($7.19) to GBX 570 ($7.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 400.50 ($5.44).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 388.70 ($5.28) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 342.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.96. The company has a market capitalization of £76.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 249.75 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 366.40 ($4.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($434.26).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

