JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €75.05 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($85.28) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.31 ($75.36).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €54.13 ($61.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.44. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

