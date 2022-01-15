Zacks Investment Research Lowers Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.41. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

