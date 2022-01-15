Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) PT Raised to €110.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

