PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Financial Survey

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get PaySign alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for PaySign and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

PaySign presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 86.86%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign -25.54% -57.15% -9.11% Logiq -71.36% -74.75% -60.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PaySign and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $24.12 million 4.16 -$9.14 million ($0.15) -12.93 Logiq $37.91 million 1.18 -$14.51 million ($1.31) -1.49

PaySign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq. PaySign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logiq, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PaySign has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PaySign beats Logiq on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment is a platform-as-a-service enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.