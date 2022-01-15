T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $153.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.14.

TMUS opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

