Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.