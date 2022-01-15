B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $949.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

