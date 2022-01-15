Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut Ipsen from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.