Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.56

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.56 and traded as low as $49.48. Trend Micro shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 10,411 shares traded.

TMICY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.42 million. Analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

