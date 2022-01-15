Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.62

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.62 and traded as low as $13.10. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 466 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

