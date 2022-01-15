Truist Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

UTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

UTZ stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,696 over the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

