Tenet Healthcare Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

NYSE THC opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 83.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

