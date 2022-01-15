Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.