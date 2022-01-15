North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.49

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and traded as high as $28.05. North West shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 1,099 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNWWF. CIBC lifted their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get North West alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.