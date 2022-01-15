Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in December

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ORTIF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

