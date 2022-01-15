Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.