NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $6.29 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

