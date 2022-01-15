Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) to Sell

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YELL. TheStreet cut Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yellow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Yellow has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Yellow news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yellow by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yellow by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Yellow by 56.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 406,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth $5,765,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 94.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 402,518 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

