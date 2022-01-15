Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.18

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $13.76. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 33,335 shares.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.