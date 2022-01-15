OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW opened at $10.32 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $942.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

