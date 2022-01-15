Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.