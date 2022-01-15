Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target to €160.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($170.45) to €160.00 ($181.82) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

