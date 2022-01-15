Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Soitec alerts:

Shares of SLOIY opened at $131.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $82.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.