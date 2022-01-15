Head to Head Review: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -2.11% -11.85% -5.97% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Xponential Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 9.23 $1.08 million ($0.34) -34.47 Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 7 0 2.78 Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.98%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 64.54%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Rush Street Interactive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

