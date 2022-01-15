COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) & Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Financial Review

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and Track Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94% Track Group 8.68% 424.91% 19.48%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for COMSovereign and Track Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMSovereign and Track Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 4.67 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Track Group $39.66 million 0.65 $3.44 million $0.29 7.76

Track Group has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Track Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Track Group beats COMSovereign on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. The firm also develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It offers Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices, device-agnostic operating system, portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

