UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) vs. Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Head to Head Comparison

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UpHealth and Sharecare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

UpHealth has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of -1.64, meaning that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UpHealth and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sharecare 0 0 1 0 3.00

UpHealth currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 397.88%. Sharecare has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 317.83%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UpHealth beats Sharecare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

