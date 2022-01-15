Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $413.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.