Dana Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dana in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays lowered their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Dana by 16.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

