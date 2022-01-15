trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $805.10 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

