KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of KBH opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

