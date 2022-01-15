Wedbush Comments on Xencor, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.05 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

